The Spiders will head to a training base in Arnhem later this month.

Queen’s Park have announced they will spend a week in the Netherlands to prepare for their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The Spiders, who secured promotion from SPFL League One after beating Dunfermline in the Play-Off Final over two legs, will head to a training complex in Arnhem on Sunday, June 26.

Owen Coyle will take his first-team squad and a number of academy youngsters on the trip, where they have three pre-season friendlies lined up against European opposition.

A club statement read: “Our players return for pre-season on Friday 17 June. After two days of testing, the group will train the first week in Glasgow, before heading off to The Netherlands for a week’s intensive training and a number of friendlies against European opposition.

“A group of 30 players will travel to Holland from Sunday 26 June to Sunday 3 July, where they will stay in a hotel near Arnhem.

“The team will train at the training facility lose to the hotel, at the ‘Renkumse Voetbalvereniging Wilhelmina’ with three full size pitches at their disposal.”

Full Fixture details (which are subject to change) can be found below:

Queen’s Park Vs Lokomotiva Zagreb - Wednesday, June 29. Kick-off TBC

FC Utrecht Vs Queen’s Park - Saturday, July 2. Kick-off 2pm

3rd match TBC - Saturday, July 2. Kick-off 7pm

Queen’s will then return to Scotland and have arranged a further friendly against Alloa Athletic on July 5 at the Indodrill Stadium before starting their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign.