Coyle moved to India in 2019 to take over a promoted Chennaiyin before being appointed coach of Jamshedpur in August 2020

Queen’s Park have appointed Owen Coyle as their new Head Coach - but confirmed he won’t officially join the club until June 1st.

The vastly experienced 55-year-old has previously managed teams in Scotland, England, the USA and most recently in the Indian Super League.

During his two-year spell in Asia, Coyle led Jamshedpur to their first piece of silverware, the Indian Super League Shield.

Owen Coyle has added the Indian Superleague Shield to the Scottish First Division trophy he won as a manager in 2003. He also won the English Championship play-off with Burnley in 2009. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Coyle, who enjoyed a successful 22-year playing career before stepping into management in 2005 with St Johnstone, has had stints with English Premier League outfit Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Houston Dynamo, Blackburn Rovers and Ross County.

He returns to his homeland for the first time since March 2018 after spending four seasons in India.

The ambitious Spiders currently occupy fourth spot in League One as they aim to clinch a play-off position and challenge for a place in the SPFL Championship next season.

Director of Football Operations Marijn Beuker, who joined the club from Dutch Eredivisie giants AZ Alkmaar earlier this season, will continue to take charge of first-team affairs for the remainder of the campaign.

Coyle has, however, been granted permission by Jamshedpur to assist in preparing the team for upcoming games, despite his contract with the Indian outfit not due to expire until May.

Commenting on his appointment, Coyle said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at a wonderful club in the Indian Super League, but it was time for me to come home and I am delighted to be joining an ambitious, progressive club in Queen’s Park.

“The Club’s ambitions are really exciting, and the structure being put into place was enormously appealing to me. We have some terrific talent at the Club, and we will be looking to attract and develop more, so the challenge for me is one I look forward to.”

LONDON - MAY 25: Burnley Manager Owen Coyle celebrates victory during the Coca-Cola Championship Playoff Final between Burnley and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2009 in London, England.

Queen’s Park chief executive, Leeann Dempster believes Coyle’s wealth of experience from managing abroad and his knowledge of the Scottish game will prove invaluable.

She stated: “First of all, we’d like to thank Jamshedpur for the generous way they have behaved throughout our talks.

“With their agreement, and although he doesn’t officially start till June 1, Owen will be able to help us prepare our teams for the final few games of the season.

“We are excited to have secured a Head Coach of Owen’s experience and expertise. He has grown up in the Scottish game, as both player and coach, but has also added considerable international experience and brings all that wealth of knowledge to our club as we continue our journey to building a unique club that makes fans proud on and off the pitch.”

Queen’s Park have been on the lookout for a new manager following the decision to dismiss Laurie Ellis in December.

Queens Park head coach Laurie Ellis has been dismissed after a 1-0 defeat by Airdrie left the club 13 points off the top of League One. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Beuker added: “We have taken the time to find a suitable candidate, matching our desired profile. With 19 seasons as head coach in different countries, Owen has a wealth of experience and knows what winning looks like.

“Owen is a coach who believes in developing talent and creating a close-knit group. He’s a fantastic fit for us and I’m confident he’ll help the first team push on.

“Owen’s arrival also ensures that we can now continue to focus on composing the player group for next season and further growing our Academy and scouting organisation.”

Coyle is expected to link up with trusted assistant Sandy Stewart and could look to bring former Rangers playmaker Greg Stewart with him after forming a successful partnership at Jamshedpur.