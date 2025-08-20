Latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning

Celtic and Rangers are in Champions league action this week as they aim to progress to the league phase of Europe’s elite competition.

However, eyes are still locked on transfer developments, both incoming and outgoing with further movement expected in both camps before the window closes.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news headlines:

Rangers dismiss first Hamza Igamane bid from Lille

Rangers have turfed out an embarrassing first official bid for striker Hamza Igamane from French top-flight club Lille.

The Moroccan striker has attracted plenty of transfer interest this summer, with Feyenoord, Marseille, Lille and Rennes all keeping an eye on the player’s situation.

And Ligue 1 outfit Lille made the first move just when it appeared that their interest was fizzling out with no firm offer on the table.

The Rangers Review claim an opining bid had been submitted, but was immediately rebuffed by Gers officials because they only offered to take him on loan with no guaranteed financial renumeration.

The Light Blues have refused to sell Igamane for a lowball figure and are believed to be holding out for close to £15million for the 22-year-old, who scored 16 goals during his debut season in Glasgow.

Former Celtic flop ends speculation by joining new club

Forgotten ex-Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro has ended his wait to find a new club after joining Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh.

The Ivory Coast international was a free agent this summer after spending the previous two seasons with Beitar Jerusalem in Israel.

Soro - who was signed by former Hoops boss Neil Lennon in 2020 - was reportedly back in Scotland and on trial with Premiership new boys Falkirk earlier this month.

He scored once in 43 appearances for Celtic during his three-year spell at Parkhead, but failed to establish himself as a first-team regular.

After putting pen to paper with his new club, Soro wrote on Instagram: “I am really happy to be part of this great club @alriyadh_fc and to give the best of myself to be able to achieve the club’s objectives and very happy to be part of this big family which welcomed me very well courage and strength the best is yet to come now place to hard work good luck to all of us.”