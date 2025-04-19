Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news headlines ahead to the summer transfer window at Celtic and Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will attempt to edge closer to securing another domestic treble when they face St Johnstone in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, while Rangers have the weekend off following their Europa League quarter-final exit on Thursday.

A summer of wholesale change is anticipated at Ibrox, with the future of interim boss Barry Ferguson, his coaching team and the playing squad still to be resolved. Here are the latest news headlines on Saturday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Bronckhorst closes door on Ibrox return

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has closed the door on a return to Rangers after being quizzed on whether he would be interested in the vacant manager’s position.

The former Ibrox boss, who lasted just 12 months in the role, made it clear he would not be tempted to Govan back under any circumstances, even with the proposed 49ers Enterprises takeover of the club.

The Dutch legend - out of management since departing Turkish side Besiktas last year - stated his future involvement with the Gers would be purely as a supporter.

Speaking in his punditry role on TNT Sports, Van Bronckhorst said: “No. For me, that book is closed. Maybe as a fan, but no.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic keeper makes emergency loan switch

Celtic B-team goalkeeper Marcus Gill has joined SPFL League One side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on an emergency loan deal - becoming the second Hoops shot-stopper to head for the Highlands this season.

Caley Thistle have signed the 17-year-old on a short-term basis to aid them through their current goalkeeping crisis, with first-choice keeper Musa Dibaga sidelined after picking up an injury against Kelty Hearts last weekend and back-up option Szymon Rebilas lacking match sharpness.

That left head coach Scott Kellacher frantically searching for a replacement between the sticks and Ireland Under-19 international Gill is now in line to make a quickfire senior debut against playoff hopefuls Stenhousemuir this weekend, having starred in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League this term.

Inverness previously snapped up Aiden Rice on an emergency loan earlier in the campaign with Dibaga away on international duty with Gambia.