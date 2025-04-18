The star hasn’t featured much | Getty Images

Rangers made a transfer move for the star in the summer but it has not worked out.

A claim has been made that Rangers are set to make a move for a star who has not hit the heights expected at Ibrox.

Attentions are swiftly turning to next season after Athletic Bilbao eliminated interim manager Barry Ferguson’s side from the Europa League at the last eight stage. Amid a proposed takeover by the investment wing of the San Francisco 49ers, there is doubt over several stars in the Rangers camp alongside a hunt for a new permanent boss.

After an injury hit loan from RC Lens last season, Ibrox chiefs had enough proof in their minds to bring back Oscar Cortes for this campaign, again on loan but this time with an obligation to buy. It has not worked out and injury has again ravaged him, playing nine times over just 271 minutes.

Cortes to cost Rangers major cash

He was hooked at half time during a recent Premiership draw against Aberdeen. Tom English is of the belief that an expensive mistake is what Rangers are hurtling towards, as Cortes is one of the many players who are not good enough yet they are obliged to fork out a major amount for the winger.

BBC Sport Scotland’s chief sports writer told Sportsound: “I'd like to get a bit of clarity on this, but I'm led to believe that they're obliged to buy Oscar Cortes for a lot of money. A guy who's contributed zero. Tom Lawrence is out of contract. Hagi is out of contract. Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Balogun.

“They need to, so they could maybe do something there, but they need to get rid of more and they need to bring in more. You can say well done for the European campaign. Terrific, absolutely terrific. But it's domestic stuff is, that's the critical side for Rangers. Europe is an added extra in their position. They need to get the foundations of this club, the squad right. At the moment, they're so far off it. They've got guys playing in this Rangers team, but they're not good enough. They're not good enough and I don't think they'll ever be good enough.”

Rangers agreement

A statement from Rangers during the summer transfer window on Cortes read: “Rangers Football Club are today delighted to announce Óscar Cortés has signed a one-year loan deal from French side RC Lens with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2025. The 20-year-old winger will then put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Ibrox through to 2029.

“The Colombian international joined up with the Gers in January and immediately impressed boss Philippe Clement and the supporters. Cortes made seven appearances, scoring once in the 5-0 defeat of Hearts in February, before suffering an injury in the 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on February 28. He has continued to carry out his rehab in Glasgow and has now committed to remaining at the club for next season and beyond.”

Now technical director but then director of recruitment, Nils Koppen said: “Oscar’s Rangers career started brightly and he showed the technical ability, pace and goal threat he carries. He was unfortunate to miss the final few months of the campaign, but we believe he can be an important player for the team going forward. He has really loved being at the club and we feel he will get even better when he is fully fit again working under the manager and his coaching staff.”