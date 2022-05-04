Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst pays tribute to legendary kit man Jimmy Bell

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has paid to tribute to legendary kit man Jimmy Bell, whose death was announced on Tuesday.

Jimmy, a much-loved Glasgow Rangers kit-man who was adored by many at the club, sadly passed away at the age of 69.

van Bronckhorst said that the club was ‘very shocked’ after hearing the news and paid tribute to Jimmy, while speaking to the media ahead of his side’s Europa League match against RB Leipzig.

He said in his morning press conference: “Yesterday, we were all very shocked about the news of Jimmy. It was a hard day for all of us.

“We are still in shock, we talked about him and shared our personal stories about Jimmy. It was a really big game already, but we are even more determined now to make Jimmy proud.

Tributes have been paid to Rangers kitman Jimmy Bell, who has died aged 69

“We still mourn and are down but the character, belief and determination of my players are there and we will do everything to reach the final. We will be ready.”

Jimmy was part of the Glasgow Rangers set up for three decades, and was a key figure during some of the best moments in the club’s most recent history.

His first role at the club was as the team’s bus driver, and he would drive the side to matches across the country.

Bell had a strong presence within the dressing room, and was even referred to as ‘the boss’ by former manager Steven Gerrard.

Many figures from the footballing world have offered their condolences to the family of Jimmy Bell, including Rangers chairman Douglas Park.

Mr Park spoke on behalf of the club about the devastation following the news of Jimmy’s passing, and about how he enjoyed some of the highest and endured some of the lowest points in the club’s history.

In a statement on the Glasgow Rangers website , Mr Park said: “As a club, we are absolutely devastated to learn of the loss of our colleague and more importantly, our dear friend, Jimmy Bell.

“Jimmy dedicated his life to Rangers Football Club. Having worked under managers from Graeme Souness through to Giovanni, he experienced some of the greatest days in our 150-year history.

“Of course, he was here during some of the lowest points, and showed selfless dedication, regardless of the challenge ahead of him.

“Jimmy’s work ethic was second to none. He dedicated countless hours to preparation for each training session and game. No job was too big or too small for him, and he thrived on working for his boyhood club.”

James Tavernier also paid tribute to Jimmy, adding: “ It is obviously a devasting time for the club and everyone that knew Jimmy. It was really difficult to take. I know Jimmy wouldn’t want the fuss, he would want us to roll our socks up and get stuck in.