Latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday morning

Celtic and Rangers are both desperately seeking more reinforcements before the transfer window closes after a relatively underwhelming summer window to date.

Brendan Rodgers is eyeing at least another three additions before the September 1st deadline, while opposite number Russell Martin has a number of areas he would like to strengthen after booting out bids for Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane last week.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs:

Russell Martin in direct Bojan Miovski transfer address

Russell Martin has refused to rule out a late transfer swoop for ex-Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who looks set to leave La Liga side Girona before the window closes.

It has been widely reported that the North Macedonia international’s fate has been sealed after falling out of Girona boss Michel’s long-term plans.

Rangers are in talks with the Spanish outfit over a loan deal, but Miovski is said to be keen on a temporary switch with the mandatory option of a permanent move next summer.

The frontman has also been linked with fellow La Liga club Valencia, while Bundesliga duo Freiburg and Hamburg were also credited with an interest.

“We’ve been linked with a lot of players,” Martin stated. “I think having two bids for strikers (Dessers and Igamane) now, it’s probably common sense that we’d look to replace them at some point.

“But he’s obviously another one whose been linked like many, many players.”

Celtic handed boost in Calvin Stengs pursuit

Celtic have been given a major boost in their pursuit to sign Feyenoord outcast Calvin Stengs after boss Robin van Persie conceded that players will have to be moved on before the window closes.

The 26-year-old has dropped out of the first-team picture since Van Persie’s arrival earlier in the summer, but has declared to potential suitors that he is fit after an injury-blighted campaign last season.

RTV Rijnmond report that the Dutch heavyweights are ‘willing to work’ with the Hoops over a package or the attacking midfielder and Feyenoord are eager to offload his ‘multi-million dollar’ salary.

Speaking to media in the Netherlands, Van Persie said: “There is a number of players we are focussed on moving on; that’s exactly what we’re going to do. This applies to both defence and attack. We’re very clear about those points and are really taking our time.”