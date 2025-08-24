The latest news and transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

With a little more than week left on the summer transfer window, clubs are scrambling to get their last minute deals finalised before the deadline.

Both Celtic and Rangers have been recruiting over the summer weeks, with the two managers eager to bolster and improve their squads.

Take a look at some of the latest news stories and transfer rumours for the Glasgow rivals, as both look ahead to their respective Champions League play-off clashes next week.

Mikel Arteta praises ‘rapid’ ex-Rangers teammate

Many fans would be forgiven for forgetting the more intricate details of the playing careers of current managers. Mikel Arteta is coming up to six years as manager of Arsenal, where he also spent the final years of his playing career.

Arteta started his career at Barcelona before he eventually signed for Rangers in 2002. He quickly established himself as a first team regular and spent two seasons in Scotland before returning to Spain. Arteta credited his time at Rangers as a spell that help him develop as a player.

The 43-year-old has taken a trip down memory lane and reflected on his former teammates during an interview segment with SPORTbible. Arteta was asked to name players for categories including funniest teammate and most skillful.

While Ronaldinho got the nod for both of those questions, Arteta gave the ‘fastest’ accolade to former Rangers teammate Peter Løvenkrands.

“I played with him at Rangers, he was rapid,” the Spaniard said.

Indeed, Løvenkrands was known for his pace during his playing years and spent six of them with the Gers. He ended his tenure on a high by scoring 14 goals during the 2005/06 league season, marking the highest tally of his Ibrox career.

Celtic closing in on signing new attacker

Celtic representatives are currently in Belgium to ‘finalise negotiations’ over a deal for transfer target Michel-Ange Balikwisha. After emerging as a priority signing for Brendan Rodgers, the Hoops are now closing in on a deal for the 24-year-old.

According to Voetbalkrant.com, Balikwisha is ‘finally on his way’ to Glasgow as Celtic look to wrap up discussions. As Rodgers continues his search for options to strengthen his attack, the Hoops now have representatives speaking with Antwerp over the cost of transfer fee and the player’s personal terms.

The report claims it is now ‘only a matter of time’ before the deal is made official. The fee is expected to be in the region of €5.2 million (£4.5m), which is apparently higher than initially thought. Antwerp have given their player permission to discuss personal terms with Celtic.

Balikwisha made ‘an explosive comeback’ to the Antwerp action last season after being sidelined for most of the campaign due to hefty injury setbacks. The 24-year-old is a left-winger by nature but has been playing more centrally this season, behind the striker. This could give Rodgers further tactical options if he does join Celtic.

