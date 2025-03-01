The latest news for Rangers and Celtic on Saturday morning ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership fixtures

Celtic and Rangers are both in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon with St Mirren and Motherwell providing the opposition respectively..

The Hoops make the short trip through to Paisley to face the Buddies for a evening kick-off, with Barry Ferguson’s first home game as interim Gers manager at Ibrox against the Steelmen.

Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Saturday morning.

Rangers boss willing to sanction loan exit for Ibrox outcast

Rangers’ Scottish Cup conquerors Queen’s Park are close to sealing a loan move for defender Leon King as he hunts for regular game time away from Ibrox.

The Spiders, who sank Philippe Clement’s side to sent the Light Blues crashing out at the fifth round stage, have launched a bid to sign the centre-back before the loan deadline.

The 21-year-old has struggled for first-team minutes this season and the Daily Record claim that interim boss Barry Ferguson is willing to sanction a short-term deal to allow King to head out and gain vital senior experience at the Scottish Championship side.

King, who finds himself down the pecking order behind John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Robin Propper and Clinton Nsiala, boasts Champions League experience but only played a handful of games during Clement’s tenure.

It’s understood Queen's Park boss Callum Davidson is hoping the deal will be pushed over the line in time for King to make his debut against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Celtic defender Dane Murray impressed on loan at Queen's Park before returning to Parkhead in January and King will hope to make a similar impact and to push for a Rangers starting berth next season. He will be reunited with fellow Rangers fringe man Adam Devine, who is also on loan at Lesser Hampden.

Celtic starlet earns Rodgers acclaim after senior debut

Brendan Rodgers was delighted to give teenage prospect Jude Bonnar his Celtic first-team debut against Aberdeen earlier this week - admitting the B-team starlet has been doing extra gym sessions to improve his physical stature.

The Hoops boss turned to the youngster with five minutes remaining to leave academy coach and former player Jonny Hayes bursting with pride after seeing the 19-year-old midfielder rewarded for all his hard work in recent months.

Rodgers admitted: “The path into any first team is not meant to be easy. You have to earn the right to come in, but at the same time I'm always looking for the opportunity to put in young players and we have to have space for them.

“I think that's what's important. So it's nice for Jude. He's done very well with the second team, but not only that, he's working very, very hard, which I notice I see him in the gym a lot, doing his extra to get himself physically ready.

“He's technically very good in the game. Like I said, he's improving his physicality. He's improving the competitive side to his game. It should hopefully give him that bit of motivation now to push on.”