Rangers 'enticed' by ex-Newcastle man as Celtic legend linked with MLS move

The Scottish Premiership title race is heating up and Rangers closed the gap on league leaders Celtic on Saturday. Brendan Rodgers' side were held to a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen while Phillipe Clement's men ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Livingston.

The gap is now just three points and Rangers still have that game in hand, knowing victory would see them level. It's set to be one of the most intriguing title races in years and in the meantime, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Ex-Newcastle striker eyed

Rangers could yet add to their attacking unit with links to Dwight Gayle resurfacing, following his release from Stoke City. Gayle became a free agent earlier this week and The Scottish Sun reports that a move north of the border could be on the cards.

Phillipe Clement was able to strengthen upfront during January with two promising loan deals. Fabio Silva joined from Wolves for the remainder of the campaign while Oscar Cortes arrived from RC Lens on deadline day.

But Gayle's availability might peak the interest of Rangers and Celtic, who would be the only two teams able to afford his wages. Celtic's move for Idah means a move to Ibrox seems the most likely of the two.

Celtic icon could still leave

James Forrest remained at Celtic beyond deadline day but reports suggest he could still leave in an out of window deal. Football Insider reports that a number of Major League Soccer clubs are keeping an eye on the winger's situation.

Forrest has been at Celtic since 2002 and a first-team player since 2009, but the 32-year-old has struggled for consistent football this season, starting just two Premiership games. He rebuffed a number of offers last month, most of which are thought to have come from the English Championship, but could yet leave.