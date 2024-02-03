Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers has assured frustrated Celtic fans that he is determined to get things right on the pitch after his side were held to a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

A large section of travelling Hoops supporters unfurled a banner aimed at the club officials over the lack of activity in the January transfer window before kick-off in the North East and called for chairman Peter Lawwell to leave the club immediately.

Bojan Miovski's stunning opener was cancelled out by substitute Nicolas Kuhn to rescue a point for the Scottish champions against a managerless Dons side. Celtic dominated for large spells of the contest, but it turned out to be another disappointing setback for the visitors who were denied a 10th straight league win over Aberdeen.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: "It's two points dropped. We had chances, good chances, in the first-half. You could see Aberdeen were a little bit nervous in the game and we had to try exploit that. In the second half we were loose with our passing. I think the big thing when you play in this type of game, you go out and win your first, second and third balls when it's that direct style.

"For the first goal, we were loose with our passing, then they make two passes and the guy (Miovski) is in on goal. We're disappointed with that. The reaction of the players was really good. They threw everything at the game and looked like we could get the goal.

"It's good for Nick (Kuhn) that he gets his first goal. After that it was about trying to keep knocking on the door and seeing if we could make the breakthrough, but it didn't quite happen. We got into some really good areas, sadly we just couldn't make that count. We had some really good bits of play but just couldn't make that finish.

On the impact of new arrival Kuhn, Rodgers added: "He's not just here for a few games, he's here for the longer term. He's still getting up to speed having had his break and a little bit of illness. He can add that threat for us in behind but also give us that option whether he starts or comes off the bench to get goals. We hope it's something we can see more of."