It’s official. Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the man to replace Dean Smith at Aston Villa. Here’s how Rangers fans reacted on social media.

Steven Gerrard is seen at full time during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell FC and Rangers FC at on October 30, 2021 in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the man to take the helm at Villa Park.

After a glittering career as a player in the Premier League, fans are eager to see how he fairs as a manager.

Three years, an unbeaten season and a league title, Gerrard’s first management job has to be labelled as a success.

From taking a mediocre team to Scottish champions in such a short time frame is a testament to his ability to turn things around in quick fashion, and as Aston Villa nosedive in the Premier League, it could be a reason they’ve hired the former Liverpool captain.

Despite his roaring success in Scotland, some Rangers are not pleased that he’s left, despite him leaving them top of the league, and laying down the foundations for a solid period for the club.

Some were grateful for what he’s done, whilst some felt betrayed.