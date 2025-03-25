The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon as the international break nears end

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for a return to domestic action this weekend with the Scottish Premiership leaders hosting Hearts at Parkhead while the Ibrox side head to Dens Park to face Dundee.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers and Light Blues interim boss Barry Ferguson will both have selection headaches to overcome as players start to filter the way back from international duty. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at some of the latest news concerning both clubs:

Defoe predicts Tottenham to win UEL over Rangers

Former Rangers, Sunderland and Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe believes his old club Spurs are “favourites” to win the Europa League this term.

Defoe - who spent two seasons at Ibrox towards the latter stages of his playing career under Steven Gerrard between 2020 and 2022 - has put forward the North London club over Barry Ferguson’s side as contenders to win the trophy this term.

He told Sky Sports: “It's been a difficult season, but saying that it’s still an opportunity to win a trophy, and a big trophy, so hopefully we can get over the line and do that.

“But it has been a hard watch, of course, everyone will say that, the players have said it, the managers have said it. But an opportunity to win a trophy, so we'll see what happens.

“I've listened to loads of ex-players and Harry Redknapp come out and say, you know, one opportunity, probably the favourites to win it. And like I said, it's been a long time, 2008, so if we can do that for the players and the club, the fans, everyone deserves it. But we'll see.”

£9m Celtic star lets ‘feet do the talking’ as critics silenced

Celtic’s £9 million striker Adam Idah has responded to his online critics in style after helping the Republic of Ireland retain their place in Nations League B.

The 24-year-old, who has 14 goals to his name for the Hoops so far this season, has come in for stinging criticism in recent months over a lack of consistency in his performances. The former Norwich City ace has yet to live up to his lofty price tag since moving to Parkhead on a permanent basis last summer.

Idah - an unused substitute against Bulgaria in Plovdiv last Thursday - came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Sunday’s 2-1 play-off second leg victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. He proceeded to celebrate by putting a finger to his lips as he wheeled away before being mobbed by teammates.

Speaking post-match about his celebration, he admitted: “I saw a lot of stuff online, so it was just telling people to shut up, really. Obviously I was frustrated with the first game. But that’s how you shush them, you let your feet do the talking.”