A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday morning

Celtic take on Aberdeen in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park with another domestic Treble on the line for Brendan Rodgers’ side, while Rangers’ season is done and dusted with focus now firmly on a hectic summer of activity.

The summer transfer window will enable both clubs to bolster in areas they feel require some work, with Rangers, in particular, expected to make wholesale changes to the playing squad once a new manager is in place at Ibrox. Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines:

Ex-Rangers fan favourite agrees new deal at Falkirk

Former Rangers title winner Scott Arfield has penned a new one-year deal with newly-promoted Championship winners Falkirk as he commits to one last crack at the top-flight.

Former Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has penned a new deal with Falkirk | Getty Images

The 36-year-old attacking midfielder returned to the Bairns in January on a short-term contract until the end of the season to boost their promotion push and he helped them back into the Premiership after 15-year hiatus.

Arfield scored an impressive nine goals in 13 appearances including a hat-trick on his debut and Falkirk boss John McGlynn made his intention to trigger the option to keep him around for another 12 months clear.

After signing on the dotted line, McGlynn told the club’s official website: “On the signing of Scott Arfield, we’re delighted Scott will be with us for our first season in the Premiership in 15 years, Scott made a huge impact after joining us on the last day of the January transfer window, the nine goals Scott got went along way to helping us achieve our goal, goals win games, and from his first game back from returning to the club and scoring a hat-rick he’s continued to add to that.

“Scott has been very influential on the pitch and also off the pitch where his experience has helped us no end. We look forward to working with Scott in the Premiership next season, it’s exciting times ahead for everyone at the club.”

Celtic transfer target ‘interesting’ French top-flight club

Strasbourg have registered an interest in signing Celtic target Lennon Miller – with French media reporting it will take €9m (£7.6m) to sign the Motherwell midfielder this summer.

Lennon Miller has been named SFWA young player of the year. | SNS Group

The 18-year-old Scotland international is widely regarded as one of Scottish football's most exciting young prospects at present and was named in Steve Clarke’s latest national team squad for next month’s summer friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Celtic have long held a reported interest in the rising star but they face plenty of competition for Miller’s signature. L'Equipe have now named European football hopeful Strasbourg as having an 'interest' in signing him. They claim an asking price of €9m is likely and is viewed as a possible replacement for captain Habib Diarra, who is being chased by a trio of English Premier League clubs - Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers could still look to add reinforcements in the middle of the park regardless of what happens with potential outgoings this summer - and any concrete interest in Miller will depend of who could leave.

It follows Atalanta’s reported hunger to sign £11m man Arne Engels, with their interest in the Belgian deemed to be 'serious' with 'significant contact' already made both with the Scottish champions and the player's representatives. However, it would take a huge bid for Celtic, who invested heavily in Engels last summer, to consider parting ways.