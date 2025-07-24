A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday morning

Rangers are up and running in the Champions League after a 2-0 first leg win over Panathinakos in their second round qualifier this week.

Celtic, meanwhile, were in friendly action against Dutch giants Ajax in the inaugural Como Cup last night.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Two-time former Celtic boss targets Rangers goalkeeper

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon wants to snap up hugely talented Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn on loan as he seeks more competition for the No.1 jersey.

The two-time former Celtic boss is keen to add more competition for current first-choice shot-stopper Deniz Mehmet this season and Munn sits top of the pile of possible loan options.

GlasgowWorld understand that Gers officials are eager for the 19-year-old Northern Irish youth international to head out and sample his first taste of senior football this summer.

And East End Park could be where he rocks up at with Lennon viewing the youngster as the right man to instigate a glove battle following Tobi Oluwayemi’s return to Parkhead.

Munn’s only other game at first-team level for the Light Blues came in last season’s Scottish Cup win over Highland League club Fraserburgh. He came through the Glentoran Academy before moving to Ibrox in 2022 and was on the fringes under previous boss Philippe Clement.

He signed a bumper new long-term contract extension last summer, penning a four-year deal which sees him tied down to Rangers until 2028.

Rennes ‘steal a march’ on Celtic in pursuit of Romanian striker

Celtic are braced to miss out on the signing of Louis Munteanu - with reports in Romania suggesting the CFR Cluj frontman is headed to French club Rennes.

The Hoops had a bid knocked back for the 23-year-old international, who’s parent club were reportedly seeking €15million for their prized asset.

Cluj president Nelutu Varga then subsequently claimed that he had accepted a bumper offer from an unnamed Ligue 1 side for the striker - and Rennes have been unmasked as the team trying to finalise a deal.

French media believe the agreed fee is around €12m - just under £10.5m - with the player expected to arrive in Brittany soon to seal the move.

Rennes have been hunting a successor for Arnaud Kalimuendo, who looks set to replace Liverpool-bound Hugo Ekitike at Eintracht Frankfurt. Rangers hitman Hamza Igamane was high on their wanted list but the hefty asking price made them think twice.

It comes after Cluj boss Dan Petrescu stated he would hold “clarifying discussions” with the Munteanu to find out if he was ready to play for his side in last night’s Europa League tie against Lugano, having yet to play a single minute so far this season.

With transfer interest intensifying, Petrescu said ahead of the game: “You know how it is in football. I want to say if he leaves this week, I wouldn’t be upset. I understand the situation, the club understands the player, the player understands and I would be happy for him. But at the same time, if he stays, I would be even happier.”