Former Light Blues hero Richard Gough believes the Ibrox skipper could mix it with the best players in England’s top tier

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Gough believes Rangers captain James Tavernier could walk into any English Premier League team expect from Liverpool or Manchester City.

The 30-year-old right-back turned in arugably two of his strongest performances of the season against Braga and Celtic in the space of four days.

Ex-defender Gough has always been a big admirer of Tavernier since he joined the Ibrox club in July 2015 but reckons he has taken his game to a new level.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers' James Tavernier celebrates the win over Braga at full time. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Premier League’s top two sides continue to battle it out for all the top honours this season.

While Gough accepts Tavernier would be unable to dislodge the likes of Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold from their starting line-up, he admits the Gers mainstay could feature regularly at the top end of England’s first tier.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “The only reason he is not playing for England, or at a very top end English Premier League club, is because there is a perception that he is not an absolutely first class defender.

“But he has improved loads in that respect and there’s no doubt in my mind that he easily could be playing for most clubs in England’s top flight.

“Particularly with the way attacking full backs have become so vital to the way the game is played. He would be perfect for it.

“I’m just highlighting why he’s not playing for Liverpool or Man City. But most of the others? No problem.

“I look at Gerrard going to Aston Villa and he has Matty Cash, now a Poland international, playing at right back. He’s a good player, but in my opinion, Tavernier is a better player.

James Tavernier slides Rangers' opener past the Braga goalkeeper. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“To be honest, if Rangers played three at the back with Tavernier as a wing back, it would suit him even better.

“As an out and out full back, when he first came to the club, he was getting caught out at the back post a lot with guys coming inside of him.

“That’s the difference between him and Gary Stevens - Gary was a dirty b******, who wouldn’t think twice about leaving something on the winger he was up against.

“Gary and Davie Robertson on the other side were as good - or as bad - as each other, I used to wind up wingers when they switched wings, telling them: ‘You think Robbo’s giving you a hard time? Wait until Stevens gets a hold of you!

“As an ex-football player, I just like watching him. He’s got an energy about him. He’s been a marvellous signing.

“He’s a great runner, he’s quick and he’s got everything and he gets in the box and can finish.