A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday morning

The summer heatwave continues with Rangers and Celtic both targeting more new signings as the competitive season looms.

Russell Martin’s new-look Light Blues squad have return to Glasgow after being through their paces at St George’s Park - base camp for the England national team - last week, while Celtic remain in Portugal and were in pre-season friendly action over the weekend.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Malik Tillman completes Bundesliga transfer

Former Rangers loan star Malik Tillman has returned to the German Bundesliga after joining Bayer Leverkusen from PSV Eindhoven.

The former Bayern Munich youngster helped the Dutch outfit win back-to-back Eredivisie titles in 2023/24 and 2024/25, but has now agreed his exit by signing a five-year contract with Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old attacker's arrival follows Florian Wirtz’s transfer to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Commenting on his move to the BayArena, the USA international stated: “This club has always played great football. In the last four or five years, Leverkusen have grown enormously and become attractive to a lot of players throughout Europe.

“I want to win something. That was my aim in Glasgow and in Eindhoven and it remains my aim here.”

Jota provides Celtic injury update

Celtic winger Jota has confirmed he is tracking in the right direction on his road to to recovery from an ACL injury - but admits there is still lot of work to do before he can return to competitive action.

The Portuguese star met up with the rest of Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad at their pre-season training camp in his homeland last week and speaking to Celtic TV, Jota have provided an update on his fitness.

“Feeling really well, believing the process, trusting the process,” he admitted. “It’s a long one, but I’m happy with the development and I think I’m on the right track to be fit in good shape and be back playing football again.

“It’s the life of Celtic, isn’t it? It’s like there’s never a smooth line. It’s always on the top. So I’d rather live in this way and I’m really getting excited to see why I’m going to come back. And I can’t wait for it.”