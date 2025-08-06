A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Wednesday morning

There are just four weeks remaining before the summer transfer window closes and for Rangers and Celtic it’s expected to be a busy couple of weeks.

With plenty of business still to be conducted following the recent arrivals of Oliver Antman at Ibrox and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey at Parkhead, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both clubs.

Defender heading for Turkey return as club chief speaks out

Ridvan Yilmaz looks set to leave Rangers imminently with a move back to his homeland potentially on the cards.

Head coach Russell Martin revealed last week that he has held an honest chat with the defender, who is no longer guaranteed regular game time at Ibrox. Now, the full-back is said to be weighing up his options with interest from other clubs.

Besiktas president Serdal Adali revealed an agreement had been reached with the player. It now looks only a matter of time before the Turkish giants bring their former academy product back to Istanbul.

Speaking last week, Martin said: “With Ridvan, we’ve had an honest conversation and he’s sizing up his options, there are a couple of clubs interested in him so we’ll wait and see what happens.”

The news follows journalist Sebastien Vidal’s claim that the Gers have ‘lowered their asking price’ for Yilmaz to below €4m and talks remain ongoing.

Celtic striker facing make-or-break four weeks

Ex-Celtic midfielder Scott Allan reckons misfiring £9 million striker Adam Idah has jut FOUR WEEKS to save his Hoops career before the transfer window closes.

The Republic of Ireland international drew another blank on Flag Day as substitute Luke McCowan spared the champions' blushes by scoring a late winner against St Mirren.

Idah has continued to blow hot and cold since his mega-bucks move from Norwich City last summer and has split the Parkhead faithful.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Johnny Kenny on Sunday as Brendan Rodgers’ side chased a breakthrough. And Allan believes the coming weeks could make-or-break Idah's chances of nailing down the No.9 jersey.

He told BBC Sportsound: “It’s a big four weeks for Idah until the window closes. He has four weeks to show. Is he ready to be the number one striker for Celtic?

“If not, then I think you will see someone coming in that position. You will see them spend a considerable amount of money on that position as well in the next four weeks, if he doesn’t get off to the start that he was expected to."