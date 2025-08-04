Finland international arrives at Ibrox on a four-year contract from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thelwell is confident Rangers have “gained valuable experience, both domestically and internationally” after completing the signing of Oliver Antman on a four-year-deal.

The 23-year-old winger arrives at Ibrox from Dutch Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for a fee reportedly in the region of €4.5 million and becomes the ninth addition to Russell Martin’s squad this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antman - capped 22 times by Finland - will wear the number 18 jersey and provide strong competition on the right flank.

Prior to his stint in the Netherlands, he spent five seasons with Danish outfit FC Nordsjælland between 2019 to 2024 and was a former teammate of Mohamed Diomande.

He had a successful year-long spell with the Eagles, notching eight goals and 16 assists in 36 appearances and helped the club win the KNVB Cup.

It was reported on Saturday evening that the Ibrox side had a £3 million bid, plus £1m worth of add-ons accepted for the wide man, with the player subsequently left out of the squad for Sunday’s clash against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield - a match between the reigning Eredivisie champions and Dutch Cup winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Oliver Antman said about Rangers move?

“I am very excited, it has been a few hectic days but today I will meet the team, so I am excited. When I heard Rangers were interested I was happy as it is a huge club and you don’t get an opportunity like this too often in life.”

What has head coach, Russell Martin said?

“We are thrilled to bring Oliver to Glasgow. He is a player we have followed closely and his versatility attacking qualities will add a new dimension to our squad.

“He is hungry to learn, and I look forward to seeing the impact he can have this season and in the future at Rangers.”

What has sporting director, Kevin Thelwell said?

Thelwell added: “Oliver is an exciting talent who has demonstrated great technical ability and maturity at a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has gained valuable experience, playing both domestically and internationally, and I am excited to see him play in this squad.

“We are confident he can make a significant contribution here and play a key role in the squad moving forward.”