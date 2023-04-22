Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie Stadium.

Rangers boss Michael beale is likely to have one eye on next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, so winger Scott Wright could be handed a rare chance to impress against former club Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Light Blues travel north to face one of the Premiership’s most in-form teams this weekend and victory would ensure they closed the gap on league leaders Celtic to 10 points with five post-split fixtures remaining.

Ryan Kent is sidelined with an ankle injury, so Beale will be forced into an attacking re-shuffle with Fashion Sakala the obvious candidate to move across to the left-hand side as he aims to continue his goal scoring momentum from last weekend’s 5-2 win over St Mirren.

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has proved that he is more effective in the central No.10 position rather than on the right flank, meaning Wright could be given the nod with Ianis Hagi and Rabbi Matondo also hopeful of some much-needed game tme.

Providing an update on several injured players, Beale confirmed in his pre-match media conference on Friday: “Wright is back in the squad. (Alex) Lowry returns to training tomorrow. (Connor) Goldson and Kent will make it next weekend. (Antonio) Colak will be touch and go.”

Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against the Dons at Pittodrie...

1 . Allan McGregor - GK Had no chance of stopping both of St Mirren’s goals last week but had a relatively quiet day on the whole and will keep his place for this match.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper had a penalty saved at Ibrox last week but he defended well and will lead by example once again.

3 . John Souttar - CB A promising display against St Mirren provides him with a platform to build on for the remainder of the season.

4 . Ben Davies - CB Looked unconvincing at times against Saints and was replaced late on as a result. However, it’s hard to see him being dropped with Goldson still nursing a knock.