Rangers predicted line up gallery vs Aberdeen - One change as Scott Wright to be handed rare start against former club
Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie Stadium.
Rangers boss Michael beale is likely to have one eye on next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, so winger Scott Wright could be handed a rare chance to impress against former club Aberdeen on Sunday.
The Light Blues travel north to face one of the Premiership’s most in-form teams this weekend and victory would ensure they closed the gap on league leaders Celtic to 10 points with five post-split fixtures remaining.
Ryan Kent is sidelined with an ankle injury, so Beale will be forced into an attacking re-shuffle with Fashion Sakala the obvious candidate to move across to the left-hand side as he aims to continue his goal scoring momentum from last weekend’s 5-2 win over St Mirren.
Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has proved that he is more effective in the central No.10 position rather than on the right flank, meaning Wright could be given the nod with Ianis Hagi and Rabbi Matondo also hopeful of some much-needed game tme.
Providing an update on several injured players, Beale confirmed in his pre-match media conference on Friday: “Wright is back in the squad. (Alex) Lowry returns to training tomorrow. (Connor) Goldson and Kent will make it next weekend. (Antonio) Colak will be touch and go.”
Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against the Dons at Pittodrie...