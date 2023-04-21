Micheal Beale’s side head to Pittodrie on Sunday for their final fixture before the split and their Scottish Cup semi final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Scottish Premiership title may almost be in Celtic’s hands and the gap between second and third too great to bridge but there is never a meaningless match when Rangers travel to Aberdeen.

The latest instalment in this often ill-tempered fixture takes place this weekend as Michael Beale takes his side back to the North East to face the Dons. The last time they visited Pittodrie it was a memorable affair as Scott Arfiled struck not once but twice in injury time to turn a 2-1 defeat into a 3-2 victory for the visitors just before Christmas.

This weekend’s match will be broadcast live on TV and online. For Rangers supporters who can’t make it to the Granite City, here is how you can watch all the action:

Aberdeen vs Rangers date and kick off time

Aberdeen vs Rangers takes place on Sunday, April 23 with a slightly later than usual kick off of 4:30pm (UK time). It will be the final match before the split with the post-split fixtures expected to be released shortly after the conclusion of the match.

Here are the other Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place this weekend (Saturday, 3pm kick off unless stated:

Hearts vs Ross County

St Johnstone vs Hibs

St Mirren vs Kilmarnock

Dundee United vs Livingston

Celtic vs Motherwell

What channel is Aberdeen vs Rangers on?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the match between Aberdeen and Rangers on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403). Build up to the game will only be shown in Sky Sports Football and starts at 4pm, which is 30 minutes before kick off.

Aberdeen vs Rangers live stream

Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

When are Scottish Premiership post split fixtures released?

The SPFL have not confirmed when they will release the post-split fixtures but we do know the dates on which matches will be played. The exact fixtures are expected to be confirmed in the aftermath of Sunday’s match at Pittodrie.

Round 34 - Weekend of May 6/7

Round 35 - Weekend of May 13/14

Round 36 - Weekend of May 20/21

Round 37 - Weekend of May 23/24

Round 38 - Weekend of May 27/28

