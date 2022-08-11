Light Blues hero Ronald De Boer has talked up his old club’s chances of progressing after explaining why he felt PSV were ‘lucky’ to book their spot in the play-offs.

PSV Eindhoven have been handed a bumper ticket allocation of 2,640 tickets for their Champions League play-off first leg clash with Rangers at Ibrox next week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side face last season’s Eredivisie runners-up on Tuesday as they look to take another huge step towards clinching a £40million place in the group stages for the first time since 2010.

Ibrox Stadium will play host to the first leg with the return fixture at the Philips Stadion the following week.

PSV will be backed by a large travelling support in Glasgow but fans will have to pay €47 for a ticket, which coverts as just short of £40.

Their allocation will be almost as big as Borussia Dortmund, who were handed around 2,700 briefs for their second leg encounter with Rangers in the Europa League knockout round last season.

The Glasgow club are still waiting to discover their allocation for the away leg, but it expected to be similar to Premier League side Leicester City who received just over 1,600 tickets for their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie last term.

Rangers legend Ronald De Boer has talked up his old club’s chances of beating Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side and admitting PSV were fortunate to progress to the play-offs.

De Boer watched PSV struggle to see off Monaco in their third qualifying round tie after requiring extra-time to seal a 4-3 aggregate success against the French outfit.

Speaking to the Herald and Times, the current Ajax A1 assistant manager said: “I thought PSV were very lucky to get through to the next stage of the Champions League.

“If you analyse the game, Monaco were the better team. But, of course, the better team doesn’t always go through in football.

“PSV were lucky to get an equaliser in the dying seconds and take the game to extra-time. Monaco were also the better team n extra time, but they hung in there.

“Rangers have a good chance, but so do PSV. The thinking in Holland is that Monaco are a better team than Rangers, but I don’t think Van Nistelrooy, his staff and his players will take Rangers lightly.

“They will know that they have to be on top of their games to win.

“Gio is doing a tremendous job at Rangers. I really liked that his team tried to play attacking football and dominate games during their run to the Europa League final last season.

“They used their wingers a great deal and were rewarded for their positive game plan. Nobody though they had a chance of coming back from 2-0 down against Union Saint-Gilloise, but they did.

“To win 3-0 at home and go through is an amazing escape. It is very important for Rangers to win the Premiership, but they want to do well in Europe as well and get to the Champions League.

“I like Ruud as a person and I like how he conducts himself, but this is his first management role. He only has coaching experience with youth sides and second teams.