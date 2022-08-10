Giovanni van Bronckhorst will lock horns with his old international team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy next week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are within 180 minutes from reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years after mounting a sensational comeback to knock out Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their third round qualifier.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the Light Blues will now face PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round after the Dutch club defeated Monaco 3-2 after extra-time on the night to completed a 4-3 aggregate success over two-legs.

Rangers will play the first leg at home on Tuesday, August 16 at Ibrox, with the kick-off set for 8pm before travelling to the Netherlands a week later to try and advance in the competition.

It is not yet confirmed whether the second leg tie will take place on Tuesday, August 23 or Wednesday, August 24.

Managed by former Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, PSV will provide formidable opposition with captain Marco van Ginkel and ex-Newcastle United attacker Luuk de Jong among their ranks.

Rangers will also come face-to-face with three players they have previously been heavily linked with as Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons and Guus Til are set to line-up for the Boeren.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst Vs Ruud van Nistelrooy reunion

The Rangers boss has formed a close bond with his ex-international team mate after starring for Holland together at major tournaments across a 12-year period.

Both managers will be re-acquainted next week with the small matter of £40million on the line for reaching the group stage, adding further excitement to the occasion in what is sure to be an intruiging match-up.

During their respective playing careers, Van Bronckhorst and Van Nistelrooy found themselves on opposite sides of two of world football’s biggest rivalries: Arsenal and Manchester United then Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Asked for his thoughts on squaring off against his close friend, Van Nistelrooy said last night: “I have a very high opinion of Giovanni as a person. Both of our families know each other well.

“When I see how Giovanni has done at Feyenoord and is now also doing it again with the Rangers, I have a lot of admiration for that.

“Rangers are a fantastic opponent to play against. The atmosphere at Ibrox, where I’ve played myself, is great It will be awesome.

“They have a good team, which reached the Europa League final last season. And it is now also a Dutch get-together. That will be fun.”

How Rangers can earn bumper financial boost

Rangers knew going into their second leg tie against Union Saint-Gilloise that they were already guaranteed Europa League group stage football - no matter the result.

Not only do they have that safety net in a competition the club have thrived in in recent years, if they were to lose against PSV they are also ensured of a €5million parachute bonus for reaching the Champions League play-off round.

They would receive that prize money for dropping into the Europa League but the Gers wouldn’t be entitled to it if they were to reach the group stages.

Instead, they could earn €15.64m in prize money for competing in the group stage. On top of that they will receive substantial income from TV revenue, plus an extra €2.8m for every win and €900,00 for every draw.

What are the other play-off round ties?

There are six other games to complete the Champions League group stage set-up for season 2022/23.

FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway) Vs Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) Vs Benfica (Portugal)

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) Vs Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) Vs Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)