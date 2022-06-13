All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to strengthen for the new season.

Celtic and Rangers will already be looking ahead to next season as they look to boost their respecitve squads.

Both sides will have been happy witht heir progress this season, with Celtic winning the league title, while Rangers reached the Europa League final and won the Scottish FA Cup.

We will, no doubt, get another exciting title race next season, especially with both sides looking to strengthen this summer.

And we have already seen new signings, including the Hoops’ permanent capture of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

As the transfer action continues, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours.

Wilson deal done

Rangers will lose young star Rory Wilson this summer.

The 16-year-old talent, who scored 49 goals in the youth ranks this season, has been linked with a move away this summer.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Wilson has now agreed terms with Aston Villa, set to make the move official on July 1.

Butland latest

Rangers are yet to make a concrete offer for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The Gers have been linked with a move amid their search for a goalkeeper, but Alan Nixon says there has been no formal offer made.

That has opened the door to Birmingham City, who are said to be making a move to take the goalkeeper back to where he started his senior career.

Deal close

Celtic are said to be chasing a deal for left-back Alexandro Bernabei.

According to The Sun, the Hoops are prioritising a deal for a left-back, and the Lanus star has emerged as a target. However, Celtic are said to have seen a bid rejected.

He is a 21-year-old full-back who has already racked up 60 appearances at senior level.