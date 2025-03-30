Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers were back in Scottish Premiership action earlier today following the March international break

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers marked their return to domestic action on Saturday by both recording victories over Hearts and Dundee respectively to ensure there was no change at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dessers delight at marking 100th app with Dundee winner

Cyriel Dessers reckons his Rangers teammates showed the right character to fight back on two separate occasions from two goals down to win 4-3 in stoppage time at Dens Park.

However, the Nigerian striker admits they have to stop giving teams a head start domestically after marking his 100th appearance for the club with a last-gasp winner in Tayside following an action-packed 90 minutes.

Speaking on Rangers TV, Dessers said: “It was very nice to score so late, but the 90 minutes before that were not that nice. At the end if you can score like that in your 100th game it is a very nice feeling. I know Tav and his qualities and he can give these balls and I think it got carried a little bit by the wind.

“The defender could only get a touch and i had good control on my chest and then slipped it past the keeper. It was an unbelievable moment, scoring an injury time winner. I still can’ comprehend everything that happened, it was a rollercoaster again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before you know it you are 2-0 down and then you know you have a steep hill to climb. We fought back and thought we had made it 2-2 but the goal was disallowed for offside and then they scored with their next chance.

“We should our mentality to come back but we have done that too many times, it would be nice to get the first punch so they have to come onto us. We have that belief and we can turn games around and we have shown that this season. We have to take it like it comes but hopefully in the next game we can make it a bit easier.”

Flop labels Celtic spell a “horrible experience”

Former Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu claims his time in Glasgow turned into a “horrible experience” after he was “kicked out” of the first-team picture under Brendan Rodgers.

The Zimbabwean, who signed a four-year deal on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2017, made just four appearances for the Hoops - all of which came in his debut season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benyu subsequently spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic and Helsingborg before a spell at English non-league side Wealdstone. Now starring in the homeland for CAPS United, the 27-year-old has opened up on his ill-fated stint at Parkhead.

He said: “When he (Brendan Rodgers) called me, I was happy as he was a big manager who’d managed (Philippe) Coutinho and (Raheem) Sterling (at Liverpool).

“I was played games but then I was banished from the first team. I was made to train with the reserves and (was) kicked out the changing room as well. It was a horrible experience.”