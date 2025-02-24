The latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Monday morning

Celtic and Rangers will both aim to put weekend disappointment to bed when they return to Scottish Premiership action this midweek.

The Hoops will attempt to get back on track at home to Aberdeen on Tuesday night after losing 2-1 at Hibs on Saturday, while the managerless Light Blues head for Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest news for the two sides.

Ex Rangers star eyeing major career milestone

Alfredo Morelos has set his sights on earning an international recall with Colombia next month as he closes in on a landmark milestone of scoring 200 career goals.

The former Rangers hitman, who has netted 195 times throughout his playing career to date, in nearing the double ton with Atletico Nacional in his homeland. He previously bagged a whopping 124 in 269 appearances for the Light Blues and has recently been touted for a national team recall, almost four years on from his last call-up.

He highlights the 2022 run to the Europa league final in Seville as the highlight of his career - albeit he missed the game against Eintracht Frankfurt through injury

Morelos said: “I’m going to focus on reaching 200. I have always loved played for my country and I am hopeful I will be picked again soon. I’ve scored a lot of goals but my favourite time was when we reached the Europa league final at Rangers.”

Celtic flop enjoying ‘new lease of life’ in England

Reborn ex-Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has been a virtual ever-present for West Brom since finalising his permanent £3 million summer exit from Parkhead

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international’s time in Glasgow was plagued by injury setbacks and he struggled to kick on after starring on his debut against St Johnstone back in 2017. However, he is now enjoying a new lease of life at the Hawthorns.

Rated highly by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, the skilful attacker was initially shipped out on loan to the Baggies last term and lit up the EFL Championship, netting seven times in 18 games. He quickly developed into a fans’ favourite, leading to a permanent switch under Tony Mowbray.

And it seems Johnston has finally put his injury woes behind him after marking his 50th appearances for the West Midlands club in just over a year during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Oxford United.