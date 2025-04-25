Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon

Celtic can clinch their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title with a victory over Dundee United at Tannadice this weekend, while Rangers must hope Brendan Rodgers’ side slip up and take advantage when they face St Mirren in Paisley.

With the Ibrox club confirming the appointment of Kevin Thelwell as their new sporting director on Tuesday, it marks the start of significant changes in Govan heading into the summer. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Friday afternoon:

Rangers title-winner wants Gerrard Ibrox return

Scott Arfield is convinced that Steven Gerrard is the right man to bring success back to Rangers - insisting the Liverpool hero would grasp the severity of the situation they find themselves in in a way that Philippe Clement never did.

Gerrard has remained at the top of the betting markets in recent weeks, despite confessing he’s in no rush to return to management after leaving Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in January.

However, a sensational comeback could be on the cards with the club’s incoming American owners targeting a high-profile name to succeed Clement in the Ibrox hotseast next season.

And former Gers fan favourite Arfield believes they should seriously consider his hold title-winning boss, who famously dashed Celtic’s ten-in-a-row bid during his previous three-and-a-half years in charge of the Light Blues.

While fans remain split on a possible return to Rangers for Gerrard, Arfield reckons his knowledge of the Scottish football landscape and the demands of the club could prove decisive when it comes to selecting their new permanent manager.

He said: “Steven gets Glasgow. He knows what is required. The staff he had first time round - Gary McAllister, Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw - really complimented him but obviously I’m not sure whether he’d be able to get them all back on board, especially Mick.

"Would he want to return to a club as an assistant when he’d previously been in the top job before? But I really believe Steven would be a good fit for the new owners. He knows the club, knows the demands and how things work up here.

“There’s that old saying, ‘never go back,’ but I was inside the building when he was here and know how diligently he worked. Steven was the last man to deliver a league title so for me it would be an appointment that makes sense.”

Celtic in subtle nod to returning Arsenal star

Celtic have given a subtle nod to homecoming hero Kieran Tierney ahead of his blockbuster summer return as part of the club’s season ticket renewal campaign.

The Parkhead club unveiled prices for holders to secure their seats for next season in a 55-second promotional video, which is presented by Line of Duty actor and Celtic-daft Martin Compston. The clip shows a new Celtic strip being printed in the club shop with Tierney’s name on the back, while Compston also mentions “the stories that are yet to be written,” potentially alluding to the Arsenal defender’s comeback.

The Scotland international agreed a pre-contract in January - six years after he was sold to the North London club for £25 million. Tierney’s return was announced by chairman Peter Lawwell when the club released their interim financial results in February.

However, there had yet to be any official social media confirmation. Now, as part of the Hoops’ renewal campaign, the Scottish champions have used Tierney’s name subtly and mentioned the left-back on the club’s website.

The renewal letter sent out to supporters read: “There are moments in football when your head is filled with anticipation. When the future is unwritten and full of promise. That moment is now. We’re back, for the future. The future is bright for Celtic Football Club, and we look forward to you joining us as we write the next chapter in the club’s history.

“Season ticket holders are the heartbeat of the club, so make sure you come back next season for the unmissable moments, for the cause, for the victories and for the legends. Come back for the world-famous atmosphere, for the friends you’ve made along the way and for the memories yet to be created. Come back for the future - to witness the games that will be etched into history, to see icons as they’re made and to guarantee your bragging rights: ‘I was there.’

“Jota is back, slotting into his place on the wing as if he was never gone. Kieran Tierney will be back this summer, a home-grown talent who is Celtic through and through. Will you join them?”

Season ticket prices at Celtic have increased by five per cent. The cheapest adult renewal will now cost £608, up from £579 the previous year. Tickets for children remain at £50 for another year.