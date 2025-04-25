Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to both Rangers and Celtic ahead of the Scottish Premiership’s return this weekend.

The SPFL’s top flight returns this Saturday with Brendan Rodgers’ side heading to Tannadice to get the action back underway.

And the Hoops can secure the title with a victory in the early kick-off ahead of Rangers short trip to St Mirren in the afternoon. Celtic swept St Johnstone aside in the Scottish Cup semi-finals last weekend while the Ibrox side had last weekend off after exiting the Europa League at the quarter-final stage to Athletic Bilbao.

The summer transfer window is now closing in as the Premiership reaches the final five outings - and as always the rumour mill continues to populate for both sides.

Rangers ‘thinking’ of signing up second Dundee ace on pre-contract

Barry Ferguson's side - who are currently holding "productive conversations" ahead of the takeover by the 49ers Enterprises - have been linked with a second Dundee player after signing up Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract back in February.

The Rangers Review revealed that the Ibrox club are thinking about signing versatile 22-year-old Josh Mulligan. Able to play full-back and in midfield, Mulligan has impressed against Rangers this term. He is out of contract come the summer and it is believed that a host of EFL sides are also tracking the Scotland U21 regular.

Mulligan has five assists in total this campaign and made over 100 appearances for the Dens Park club.

When asked about his future back in January, he didn’t give much away, saying: “I have not really spoken to my agent about it, I’ve left him to deal with it. I am just focused on the next game, all I’m thinking about is my football.”

Celtic among clubs across Europe ‘tracking’ £2.5m Ligue 2 attacker

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers’ side are said to be one of many clubs across Europe interested in signing AC Ajaccio’s teenage attacker Moussa Soumano.

AfricaFoot reckon that Celtic are among the clubs keeping an eye on the youngster - who has made a name for himself in France this season. He’s scored four times and assisted twice in 27 games, impressing in the second-tier. He made his debut for Ajaccio as a 17-year-old when the club was still in Ligue 1.

He is described as a versatile attacker, able to play on either wing or up top and he is nearing 100 appearances for the Corsican club. Italian giants Atalanta and Premier League-bound Leeds United are some of the other sides mentioned in the report.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have launched an initial bid of €3 million according to the report. Soumano is likely to receive a first international call-up by Mail, who is eligible to play for.