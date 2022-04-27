Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that two strikers will miss their Europa League first-leg match with RB Leipzig - but that a key attacker had travelled with the squad.

The Dutchman was speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s (Thursday) clash with RB Leipzig in Germany.

He confirmed that Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe would miss the first-leg - the former is ruled out for the season, while the latter will hopes to be back for the second leg, but will miss the Old Firm match at the weekend.

However, he also stated that the team had no fresh injuries and that Fashion Sakala is travelling with the squad.

van Bronckhorst added: “We want to attack and create chances, we have to do the right thing at the right moments. We will have moments when we need to defend but we will be looking for dangerous chances to score, it is semi-final of the Europa League, so the standard is high.

“Of course playing a European semi-final is exciting but we have to overcome a tough team, we have watched Leipzig play a lot of games and are well prepared. There are still two games to be played against a tough opponent and we will do everything we can to be in the final.”

Rangers will book their place in the Europa League final should they beat RB Leipzig over the two legs, and could face either Eintracht Frankfurt of West Ham United.

Allan McGregor, meanwhile, spoke about the 2008 final - where Rangers lost to Zenit St Petersburg in the UEFA Cup final - and about the game on Thursday.

“It was disappointing last time to miss out,” he said. “It is special for every player to be in Europe at this stage.