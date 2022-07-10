The Glasgow giants are reportedly going head-to-head in a bid to sign one of Scotland’s brightest prospects.

Celtic have delivered a transfer blow to cross-city rivals Rangers after submitting a successful bid for St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.

The Scotland Under-17 international has come to the attention of both Glasgow giants, English Premier League side Southampton and Portuguese club Benfica after showing significant signs of promise over the last 12 months.

The talented midfielder was watched by Rangers academy manager Craig Mulholland in a pre-season friendly defeat against Northampton Town last week and impressed sufficiently to persuade the Ibrox club to submit a bid for his signature.

News of the outcome of that bid is yet to be confirmed as the Buddies look to maximise their income from a player that become the youngest debutant in their history when he came off the bench in a 3-0 defeat against Rangers last season.

Reid has also made an impression on Celtic after playing the entire 90 minutes in his side’s goalless draw against Ange Postecoglou’s side in December.

The youngster was monitored by both sides throughout the campaign - and Hoops manager Postecoglou has now confirmed a bid has been made.

He said: “I think (Dylan Reid) that’s more for our B team and academy. Again, I’d love to be the man for everything, but I have my limitations in terms of what I’m focused on at the moment. Other people are in charge of that area.

“I think between now and whenever the window closes, it will always be imminent, but is anything going to happen in the next 24 hours? Unlikely.