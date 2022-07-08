Celtic ‘lining’ up defender transfer move as Rangers man closes in on exit

All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours from Friday.

Both Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the new season in the Scottish Premiership.

The Glasgow giants have both been busy in the transfer window as they look to battle it out for the title again next term.

Celtic managed to snatch the title back from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in this past campaign and will be aiming to keep hold of it again under Ange Postecoglou.

Here is a look at all the latest news and rumours regarding the two clubs today...

Celtic an option for Larsson

Celtic are a potential destination for departing Spartak Moscow attacker Jordan Larsson this summer.

The 25-year-old, son of Hoops legend Henrik, is available on a free transfer now and will be weighing up his next move.

A report by RB Sport labels Celtic Park as his ‘most likely’ next destination.

Right-back on radar

Postecoglou’s men have been linked with a swoop for Sheffield United defender George Baldock.

The full-back has been a key player for the Blades over the past few years but is facing an uncertain long-term future at Bramall Lane right now.

Football Insider claim Celtic are ‘lining’ up a move to potentially lure him up to Scotland.

Rangers midfielder to leave

Rangers are poised to loan out midfielder Ben Williamson again.

The youngster is joining Dundee on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

The Scottish Sun report he will ‘finalise’ his switch to Gary Bowyer’s side over the course of this weekend.

New arrival

Out of contract Derby County ace Tom Lawrence has moved to Ibrox.

The Wales international, who’s also played for the likes of Leicester City and began his career at Manchester United, saw his deal at Pride Park expire at the end of last month.