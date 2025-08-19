A roundup of the latest news and transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers this week.

Celtic and Rangers are both in European action this week as they push for their place in the Champions League main draw.

The Glasgow rivals are up against Kairat Almaty and Club Brugge respectively, with both preparing to host their first legs on home soil.

As the clubs continue their European missions, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer rumours linked with them both, with the summer deadline now quickly approaching.

Celtic set to offer goalkeeper a new contract

Celtic are making plans for the future by offering a new contract to young goalkeeper Marcus Gill. According to Record Sport, the Hoops have presented a new long-term deal to the 18-year-old, with talks ‘now at an advanced level’ between the two parties.

Gill has worked his way through the Celtic Academy and is now a B team shot-stopper. He was sent out on a late move last season to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he joined as an emergency loan signing following an injury to Musa Dibaga. Gill made three starts in the Scottish League One before the season drew to a close.

In his short stint with Caley Thistle, Gill kept two clean sheets from a possible three and conceded just one goal in the other game. The 18-year-old has since return to Celtic and is playing once again with the B team in the Lowland League.

The Hoops reportedly see Gill as a figure who can go on to eventually challenge for one of the first team goalkeeping spots. His current deal with the club is due to expire next summer, so Celtic are working on tying him down to fresh terms as he continues to navigate these early stages in his career.

Derek Ferguson raises concern over Russell Martin at Rangers

Rangers fans are already debating whether Russell Martin is the right man to take them forward into this new chapter. So far, the Light Blues have settled for a draw in both of their Scottish Premiership fixtures, seeing a four-point gap grow between them and Old Firm rivals Celtic already.

Derek Fegruson, former Gers midfielder and brother of ex-interim manager Barry Ferguson, has weighed in on the current situation at Ibrox. While he backs Martin to be given time to prove himself at the club, Ferguson is concerned if things continue the way they are, Martin risks fans becoming detached from him.

“The owners brought him in so he’ll definitely be given time to get things right. He needed a good start to get the fans onboard and it’s not been a great start. Performances have been poor to say the least,” Ferguson told Ibrox News.

“While it’s all good having a certain style, you have to be able to get fans excited. Right now, there’s nothing. It’s slow and ponderous, while we’re conceding goals and not scoring many. Something has to change, otherwise the fans will grow in their discontent.”