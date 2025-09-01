The latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on deadline day

It’s transfer deadline day and with that comes a day of high drama with Celtic and Rangers both expecting a flurry of late activity.

There could be as many as four departures from Ibrox and one or two new arrivals, while a couple of exits are likely across the city with the potential for two or three signings.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest transfer news surrounding both clubs:

Rangers launch bid for Ligue 1 defender amid Italian competition

Rangers have launched a bid to sign Marseille defender Derek Cornelius but their attempts to land the Canadian international face being hijacked by Serie A new boys Cremonese.

The 27-year-old has emerged on the Ibrox club’s radar late in the window as head coach Russell Martin looks to add one final defensive option to his ranks. Cornelius has embarked on a nomadic career to date, having played in Serbia, Greece, Sweden, Germany and France.

He cost Marseille €4 million last summer after joining from Malmo and made 24 appearances last season but has since fallen out of favour under boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite being under contract until 2028, Cornelius is wanted by Rangers as first revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, with Canadian outlet TSN Sports claiming the Light Blues are looking a possible loan deal with an option to buy.

However, they face competition from the Italians, who are also finalising details to sign free agent and Hoops target Jamie Vardy. It’s suggested by Footmercato that Cremonese are exploring the same deal.

Celtic told to increase offer to land priority target

Celtic have told they will have to increase their offer to land priority target and 55-time capped Denmark international Kasper Dolberg.

According to The Herald, the Hoops are prepared to pay a sum in the region of £8 million to land the RSC Anderlecht striker as a direct replacement for Swansea-bound Adam Idah.

Initial talks have taken place, but the Parkhead side are yet to match the Belgians’ asking price or personal terms for the 27-year-old. Anderlecht are said to be ‘reluctant’ to let one of their biggest assets leave, despite the financial blow of crashing out of Europe against AEK Athens on Thursday night.

It’s unclear how much Celtic have offered so far, but Belgian outlet DH Sports reported they were ‘way off’ with their first approach last week.

