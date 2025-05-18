A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday morning

Four-in-a-row champions Celtic drew 1-1 with St Mirren on Trophy Day at Parkhead as James Forrest notched a late equaliser to ensure their title celebrations weren’t spoiled.

Meanwhile, Rangers had to be content with a controversial 2-2 draw against Hibs at Easter Road and have called out the SFA after referee Nick Walsh missed a clear-cut goal. Elsewhere, transfer news surrounding both clubs is rife. Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines:

Rangers learn compensation fee for EFL star

Rangers have received a boost in their pursuit of reported transfer target Kwame Poke due to the low compensation package that would be required to land the Peterborough United star.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed another impressive campaign for Posh, notching 12 goals and eight assists in 27 EFL League One matches this term. He is also rumoured to be on the radar of Birmingham City who have just clinched promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Poku is out of contract next month and the Ibrox side will have an advantage over the Blues because they would only need to pay the cross-border compensation fee dictated by UEFA, which doesn’t apply to clubs in England.

It follows comments made by Peterborough’s former owner and current director of football Barry Fry, who recently revealed that Rangers and Celtic have both watched the player in action this season.

He said: “Celtic and Rangers have been at most of our games this season, but I don’t believe Kwame will go to Scotland. He will more likely sign for a top end Championship club. A Championship club tried to force a deal through for him in January, but he was injured at the time and they didn;t offer anything like what we wanted.”

Ex-Celtic full back on verge of big-money Premier League switch

Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong is on the brink of reaching a verbal agreement to join Premier League title winners Liverpool, according to Sky Germany.

Advanced talks are understood to have progressed well with the Bayer Leverkusen star’s representatives, with additional contract details still being ironed out. It’s reported the ex-Hoops wing-back is ready to make the move to Anfield this summer after informing the Bundesliga side of his desire to return to the UK.

Reds boss Arne Slot has long been an admirer of the Dutch international and views him as the perfect successor to replace outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sky Sports claim Frimpong has a release clause of around £29.5 million which will be activated and the proposed transfer will come as welcome news to the Scottish champions, who could bank £5.5m from the deal after inserting a 30 per cent sell-on clause when they sold the 24-year-old to the German outfit back in January 2021.

Frimpong played a leading role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double last season and will now head for Anfield on the back of the club’s title triumph.