Some of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Saturday afternoon

The final weekend of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership takes place over the course of today and tomorrow with Celtic and Rangers both rounding off their domestic campaigns this afternoon.

The champions will lift the league title after facing St Mirren, while the Light Blues bring the curtain down on a woeful domestic season against Hibs at Easter Road.

Meanwhile, transfer news surrounding both clubs is warming up. Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines:

EFL club make contract decision on ex-Rangers striker

Former Rangers and Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been released by EFL Championship side Derby County following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

The 32-year-old penned a short-term deal with the Rams in February after spending eight months as a free agent following his Ibrox exit last summer. He was making a return to to English football for the first time since his Elland Road exit back in 2019.

Injuries hindered Roofe’s progress at Rangers and the Jamaica-capped forward managed just three outings for Derby as he was once again hampered by injury.

And Derby have now announced Roofe will not be signing an extended contract with the reveal of their retained list. He is one of eight senior players leaving Pride Park upon the expiry of their deals, with the likes of ex-Hearts frontman Conor Washington also moving on.

A club statement read: “All departing players will leave with the club’s very best wishes for the future, alongside its thanks for their efforts.”

Kyogo Furuhashi future at Rennes plunged into further doubt

Kyogo Furuhashi’s future at Rennes has been plunged into further doubt after the director of football who brought the former Celtic hero to France left the club.

The Japanese striker’s £10 million January switch to the Ligue 1 side has been a disaster after he was frozen out of the matchday squad by new boss Habib Beye.

And amid fresh reports that Rennes are poised to cut their losses on Furuhashi after making just six appearances since his money-spinning mid-season transfer, it’s been confirmed that transfer chief Frederic Massar will be stepping down from his role at the end of the season.

The ex-Hoops treble winner will be shipped out this summer after managing a combined total of 120 minutes in five months - costing the club £83,333 for every minute he has spent on the pitch.

Various sources in France claim that Furuhashi has interest from Bundesliga clubs. He last featured in the middle of April and has started just ONE game since arriving from the Scottish champions.

Beye had recently indicated he only wants to work with players he sees as part of his future plans He said: “The final games of the season will determine my plan for next season. We need to work with the players who want to stay at Rennes. You have to listen to the opinions of players who want to leave and you don't spend too much time with this type of player.”