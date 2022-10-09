Rangers vs Celtic fixture date and kick-off time confirmed for New Year Old Firm derby as Sky Sports unveil televised matches
The broadcaster has selected FIVE games that will be shown live over the festive period.
Rangers will face Celtic in the second Old Firm derby match of the season on Monday, January 2, live on Sky Sports.
The two Glasgow rivals will lock horns at Ibrox at the slightly earlier kick-off time at 12.30pm (previously scheduled to take place at 3pm).
Broadcaster Sky Sports have confirmed their television selection over the festive period, with the Ibrox side’s meeting with Ross County, originally scheduled for Christmas Eve, will now take place on the night of Friday, December 23.
Celtic will encounter a midweek trip to face Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday, December 28, the same evening as Rangers play host to Motherwell.
Fixture changes in full:
Thursday, December 15
Rangers vs Hibernian - Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
Saturday, December 17
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Friday, December 23
Ross County vs Rangers - Sky Sports, kick-off 7.30pm
Wednesday, December 28
Hibernian vs Celtic - Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
Monday, January 2
Rangers vs Celtic - Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm