The broadcaster has selected FIVE games that will be shown live over the festive period.

Rangers will face Celtic in the second Old Firm derby match of the season on Monday, January 2, live on Sky Sports.

The two Glasgow rivals will lock horns at Ibrox at the slightly earlier kick-off time at 12.30pm (previously scheduled to take place at 3pm).

Broadcaster Sky Sports have confirmed their television selection over the festive period, with the Ibrox side’s meeting with Ross County, originally scheduled for Christmas Eve, will now take place on the night of Friday, December 23.

The next match between Rangers and Celtic will be on TV.

Celtic will encounter a midweek trip to face Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday, December 28, the same evening as Rangers play host to Motherwell.

Fixture changes in full:

Advertisement

Thursday, December 15

Rangers vs Hibernian - Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Saturday, December 17

Aberdeen vs Celtic - Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday, December 23

Ross County vs Rangers - Sky Sports, kick-off 7.30pm

Advertisement

Wednesday, December 28

Hibernian vs Celtic - Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Monday, January 2