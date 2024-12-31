Rangers vs Celtic injury latest: 5 out + 1 major concern for Ibrox showdown as reliable star given 'small chance'

A look at the early team news ahead of Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on January 2

Rangers are preparing to host bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic in the third Old Firm derby installment of the season at Ibrox this Sunday (3pm kick-off) - with both clubs heading into the game in contrasting form.

The respective mood in both camps couldn’t me much different as Philippe Clement’s Gers side dismal festive period continued after a 2-2 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park, while the league leaders cruised to a 4-0 victory over St Johnstone to open a 14 point gap at the top of the Premiership table heading into the new year clash.

A win for Brendan Rodgers’ in-form Hoops would see them move into an unassailable lead and all but place one hand on retaining the title just over the halfway point in the season.

Ahead of this tantalising showdown after the two teams served up a League Cup final cracker at Hampden Park last month, Rangers have several injury concerns with up to four players set to miss this game.

Celtic will head across the city to Govan with a near fully-fit squad at their disposal after a number of injured stars made their return to the matchday squad at the weekend.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team news ahead of the January 2 clash:

Picked up a heavy knock in the Boxing Day defeat to St Mirren and wasn't fit enough to be included in the matchday squad vs Motherwell. Fitness remains a cause for concern but has been given a 'small chance' by his boss

1. Leon Balogun (DOUBT) - Rangers

Picked up a heavy knock in the Boxing Day defeat to St Mirren and wasn't fit enough to be included in the matchday squad vs Motherwell. Fitness remains a cause for concern but has been given a 'small chance' by his boss | SNS Group

Veteran winger was left on crutches after the Premier Sports Cup final but is sidelined for the Ibrox clash and not expected to return until February at the earliest

2. James Forrest (OUT) - Celtic

Veteran winger was left on crutches after the Premier Sports Cup final but is sidelined for the Ibrox clash and not expected to return until February at the earliest | Getty Images

Rangers captain is confirmed as an injury blow after being sent for a scan on an unspecified issue which has revealed 'clear damage'. Facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

3. James Tavernier (OUT) - Rangers

Rangers captain is confirmed as an injury blow after being sent for a scan on an unspecified issue which has revealed 'clear damage'. Facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines. | SNS Group

Midfielder wasn't likely to feature anyway, but ruled out with a long-term groin injury

4. Odin Thiago Holm (OUT) - Celtic

Midfielder wasn't likely to feature anyway, but ruled out with a long-term groin injury | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

