Rangers boss Michael Beale has indicated he will not be afraid to make several changes to the playing squad during the off-season.

Michael Beale is expected to re-build his bloated Rangers squad in the summer and has already emphasised that he wants to bring potential signings to Ibrox on long-term deals in a bid to bring silverware back to the club.

The Light Blues are still smarting from their Scottish League Cup defeat to Glasgow rivals Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday and their lacklustre performance prompted captain James Tavernier to apologise to fans for an ‘unacceptable’ showing.

There has been plenty of focus on individuals who are nearing the end of their contracts in Govan and could leave for free in the summer, while there remains a lot of speculation around the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

Beale has spoken of his desire to keep both players but with the goalkeeping department needing addressed and the likes of Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield heading for a potential exit, there are a number of big decisions for the Englishman to make between now and the end of the season.

Rangers also retain an option-to-buy clause for Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman, but have decided to allow James Sands to return to parent club New York City.

Here, we take a look 10 players that have been linked with Rangers and could be heading to Ibrox in the summer...

Noah Sadiki - Anderlecht 18yo right-back - Reports have linked him with a move to Ibrox after an impressive season in Belgium. Out-of-contract at the end of the season, the talented defender was close to joining Borussia Dortmund last summer. Potential long-term replacement for Tavernier?

Morgan Whittaker - Swansea City 22yo winger - Gers had three official bids rejected by the EFL Championship club in January but he remains 'high up' on Beale's wishlist. Could become available again in the summer after successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle

Rade Dugalic - Meizhou Hakka 30yo centre-back - The 6ft 4in Serbian plays his football in the Chinese Super League and has admitted it would be the "crowning glory" of his career to join Rangers. Almost signed for the club during Steven Gerrard's reign but move fell through

Angus Gunn - Norwich City 27yo goalkeeper - Beale is likely to target a new shot-stopper during the off-season and Gunn has links to sporting director Ross Wilson having worked together during their time at Southampton. Still has two-and-a-half years left on his Canaries contract