10 players Rangers could look to sign in the upcoming transfer window as Michael Beale plots summer re-build
Rangers boss Michael Beale has indicated he will not be afraid to make several changes to the playing squad during the off-season.
Michael Beale is expected to re-build his bloated Rangers squad in the summer and has already emphasised that he wants to bring potential signings to Ibrox on long-term deals in a bid to bring silverware back to the club.
The Light Blues are still smarting from their Scottish League Cup defeat to Glasgow rivals Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday and their lacklustre performance prompted captain James Tavernier to apologise to fans for an ‘unacceptable’ showing.
There has been plenty of focus on individuals who are nearing the end of their contracts in Govan and could leave for free in the summer, while there remains a lot of speculation around the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.
Beale has spoken of his desire to keep both players but with the goalkeeping department needing addressed and the likes of Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield heading for a potential exit, there are a number of big decisions for the Englishman to make between now and the end of the season.
Rangers also retain an option-to-buy clause for Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman, but have decided to allow James Sands to return to parent club New York City.
Here, we take a look 10 players that have been linked with Rangers and could be heading to Ibrox in the summer...