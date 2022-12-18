A look ahead to the January transfer window at Rangers

Rangers are preparing for their first transfer window under the management of Michael Beale. The former QPR boss will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad next month with a few signings.

The Gers are 2nd in the Scottish Premiership table behind rivals Celtic and may benefit from some fresh blood ahead of the second-half of the season. With that in mind, some individuals could have to leave the club as well to help free up some space and funds.

Midfielder Joe Aribo and defender Calvin Bassey left Ibrox for Southampton and Ajax respectively over the summer and are missed at Ibrox. Rangers will be hoping that some of their current stars won’t follow suit but getting some of their fringe players off the books and youngsters loaned out would be sensible.

Here is a look at 10 players who could leave next month...

1. Kemar Roofe He has had his injury problems this season but is out of favour at Ibrox. Sheffield Wednesday were linked over the summer.

2. Charlie McCann A loan exit would help the promising midfielder get more regular football under his belt to boost his development.

3. Ryan Kent Rangers risk losing him next summer for free if they don't cash in on him in January or agree terms over a new deal.

4. Alfredo Morelos His situation is the same as Kent's. The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and Beale has a decision to make on his future.