How have a number of Ibrox youngsters fared on loan this season? We assess their futures...

Michael Beale is looking to put his inprint on the Rangers squad this summer by leading a major squad overhaul, which will see a number of high-profile names exit the club on a permanent basis.

The likes of out-of-contract attacking duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will be moved on, while Antonio Colak, Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin are among others who are expected to be shown the door by the former QPR boss at the end of the season.

It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Light Blues after failing to win silverware - 12 months on from reaching the Europa League Final and lifting the Scottish Cup. A rebuild from top-to-bottom is required, with a number of club officials already departing.

Ex-chairman Douglas Park, sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson have led an extensive boardroom clearout, which a number of Rangers younger players will be returning to Ibrox in the coming weeks after spending time out on loan this season.

Here, we examine those 11 loanees in detail and assess whether they are likely to have a future in Govan going forward:

1 . Ben Williamson - Sell Loan club: Dundee (Championship) - Has become a real fans’ favourite after helping the Dark Blues to the Championship title. Has drifted in and out of the starting XI after previous loans at Livingston, Arbroath and Raith Rovers. Difficult to see him making a senior breakthrough with Rangers. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2 . Lewis Mayo - Sell Loan club: Kilmarnock (Premiership) - 23yo versatile defender excelled at Partick Thistle last season and earned a step up to the top-flight. Got off to a shaky start has been a consistent performer for Derek McInnes’s side. Hard to see him becoming a first-team regular at Ibrox, though.

3 . Cole McKinnon - Keep Loan club: Partick Thistle (Championship) - The Scotland Under-21 international made a positive start to his season-long loan stint with the Jags under previous boss Ian McCall but his form has tailed off after failing to start a league game since early January. Another loan spell seems likely this summer. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4 . Connor Young - Keep Loan club: East Fife (League Two) - The ex-Hibs striker joined the Bayview club in March on a short-term loan after becoming a regular starter for the Gers B-team. Will likely continue with them next term. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group