11 Rangers loan players assessed ahead of Ibrox summer returns - How have they fared?
How have a number of Ibrox youngsters fared on loan this season? We assess their futures...
Michael Beale is looking to put his inprint on the Rangers squad this summer by leading a major squad overhaul, which will see a number of high-profile names exit the club on a permanent basis.
The likes of out-of-contract attacking duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will be moved on, while Antonio Colak, Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin are among others who are expected to be shown the door by the former QPR boss at the end of the season.
It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Light Blues after failing to win silverware - 12 months on from reaching the Europa League Final and lifting the Scottish Cup. A rebuild from top-to-bottom is required, with a number of club officials already departing.
Ex-chairman Douglas Park, sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson have led an extensive boardroom clearout, which a number of Rangers younger players will be returning to Ibrox in the coming weeks after spending time out on loan this season.
Here, we examine those 11 loanees in detail and assess whether they are likely to have a future in Govan going forward: