The Light Blues are understood to have knocked back January interest in the former PAOK frontman from clubs in Germany and the MLS.

Antonio Colak could be set to leave Rangers this summer, with the Ibrox club reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Croatian striker as they look to cash in on him.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Light Blues knocked back interest from clubs in Germany and the MLS during the January transfer window but Michael Beale is now preparing to make some drastic changes to his squad this summer after a trophy-less season.

A significant clearout is expected and Colak, who has struggled to make an impact due to injury issues since Beale’s arrival last year, appears to be on his way out just 10 months after arriving in a near £2million transfer from Greek outfit PAOK.

The 29-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal and it’s unclear whether the player is pushing for a move elsewhere, but it’s understood Colak would be interested in a potential move to the Bundesliga if an offer transpires.

Colak began his Gers career on a promising note under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, hitting seven goals in his first nine matches. He improved on that tally, taking it to 17 goals in 38 games but the goals have dried up in recent months after being troubled by injuries.

The German-born hitman decided to switch to agents last month, moving to CAA Stellar after previously being represented by Ivan Jolic at an agency called Rogon.

Beale has confirmed Alfredo Morelos will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Ryan Kent’s future now looks to be elsewhere. Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin could also depart amid a serious overhaul, with the duo unlikely to get much game time going forward. A decision as to whether they want to remain on the fringes or move on in search of regular minutes.

Youngsters Josh McPake, Ben Williamson, Mateusz Zukowski, Kai Kennedy and Lewis Mayo are also expected to be shown the door.

Meanwhile, Scotland international Ryan Jack is reportedly close to agreeing a new one-year-deal with Rangers.

The same publication claim the 31-year-old is on the verge of extending his stay in Govan by another 12 months until the summer of 2024.

Beale previously expressed his desire to keep a hold of the midfielder to draw on his experience next season, with talks understood to have progressed well between both parties in recent weeks.

A deal could be announced soon with the former Aberdeen man becoming a fans’ favourite after his move to Ibrox in 2017. Various clubs across the UK had been touted with an interest, but Jack is said to be eager to stay at Rangers with his family settled in Glasgow.