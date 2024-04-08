Rangers currently trail by a point at the top of the Scottish Premiership table but they still have a game in hand to play - and a strong case can be made for them edging Celtic in the title race.

A strong case can be made that Sunday’s 3-3 Old Firm draw against the Hoops at Ibrox perhaps favours Philippe Clement’s side slightly more on paper, as it presents them with a chance to move two points ahead if they manage to overcome Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday night heading into the final round of league fixtures before the split.

The Light Blues will take plenty of encouragement from their second half fightback against Brendan Rodgers’ defending champions, having trailed by two goals at the interval. They know a tricky visit to Parkhead awaits as Rangers attempt to secure their first Old Firm win of the campaign.

Clement told Sky Sports post-match that he felt his side ran out “moral winners” of the contest, admitting: “I'm happy about the reaction, they showed personality and at the end, we are the moral winners of this fight, of this game... with a lot of passion, everything these supporters want, everything this club wants.

“Everything this club is about, they showed in the second half. They need to show it in the next couple of weeks, too, in every challenge we have. There's a big evolution in that. They showed something special today. I always believed they had the quality to do it, and they showed it in the second half. It doesn't give guarantees, but if you keep pushing like we did in the second half, you can turn things even against a good team like Celtic.”

The belief will be high in the Rangers camp but what fuels the theory that they will win the league title in May? Glasgow World takes a look at 11 reasons.

1 . Sima return crucial The Brighton loanee was a huge miss for Rangers during his lengthy injury absence. He looked sharp during a late 10 minute cameo appearance against Hibs on his comeback and outlined his importance to the team with a very impressive second half showing against Celtic, picking up from where he left off by adding another goal to his tally. Keep him fit and Rangers has a huge chance of not only winning silverware, by clinching a domestic Treble.

2 . Clement's hunger to succeed Rangers have had to watch their fiercest rivals lift the Premiership title for the last two seasons, but Philippe Clement is determined to prevent a third consecutive title triumph. Should they pip Celtic, it will be a remarkable achievement considering the Belgian only joined the club last November at a time when they were in complete disarray.

3 . Very difficult to beat Rangers rapid transformation under Clement has been hugely impressive and fans understandably reckons he is the real deal. Given the way Sunday's Old Firm contest panned out, it's fair to say that not many Gers supporters would have envisaged that type of comeback during the days of Michael Beale's reign. The never-say-die attitude and new-found inner belief Clement has exerted into this team will carry them a long way.