13 free agents including ex Man Utd and Leeds United stars that could tempt Celtic and Rangers - gallery
These 13 footballers are without a club and could provide a budget deal for Celtic and Rangers should bosses be looking for reinforcements.
It may seem like only yesterday the door slammed shut on a long summer transfer window for Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic, but already another market is on the horizon with January just around the corner.
The two Scottish Premiership leaders will be getting their ducks in order ahead of investing more money into the first team come the New Year. The Gers could be out of the Champions League by then, with a disappointing Group Stage showing pointing to a need for greater quality to compete on the continent. Meanwhile, it will be Philippe Clement's first chance to bring in his own players at Ibrox.
However, not everything needs to come at a price or happen in the transfer window with a number of high-profile free agents still without a club in the footballing world. GlasgowWorld looks at 13 footballers who are currently free agents, ranked by their Transfermarkt market value.