13 Premier League stars Rangers + Celtic could make bargain targets with 6 clubs under pressure to sell

By Harry Mail
Published 8th Jun 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 21:14 BST

Rangers and Celtic have the chance to bring in some reinforcements this summer

Rangers will be looking to bring in some signings in the upcoming transfer window to add more quality to their squad. They came 2nd in this past season as they now prepare for their first full campaign under the guidance of Philippe Clement. 

As for Celtic, they won the title again and also got their hands on the Scottish Cup under Brendan Rodgers. He was brought back 12 months ago following Ange Postecoglou’s exit to Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Hoops will also be looking to freshen things up over the next couple of months with some new faces. With that in mind, here is a look at 13 Premier League players who they and Rangers could look at bringing in with Sky Sports reporting that top six clubs under pressure to cash in…

1. Alfie Gilchrist, Chelsea

2. Robin Olsen, Aston Villa

3. Calum Chambers, Aston Villa

4. Viljami Sinisalo, Aston Villa

