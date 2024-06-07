Rangers manager Phillipe Clement and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers shake hands at full time at Ibrox

An agent has claimed Rangers and Celtic transfer interest in his star.

A Mexican star has been touted as being an option for Rangers and Celtic.

Midfielder Andres Montano has impressed for Mazatlan FC in Liga MX, and his agent claims he can make the jump to the English Premier League. That won’t be immediate though, and it’s claimed Rangers and Celtic could be a perfect launchpad.

Both clubs are in the hunt for players this summer and Montano’s agent, Rafael Guillen, says he wants his player to move to Europe with Scotland on the agenda. He said to ESPN: “There are four teams that have approached Andrés and yes, one of them is Cruz Azul. We have had conversations with them, but we want Andres Montano to be able to make the leap to Europe due to his characteristics and because it is the goal we aim for.

“We think that Andres can play without problems for Celtic or for Rangers because of our closeness to them, but they are not the only ones. The quality that Celtic and Rangers have.

“The Premier League is the number one league in the world, and there we already have Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez as Mexicans, but there are leagues like the Greek and the Portuguese, which have the points that are necessary to get to the English league, they don’t fit.

“And by being able to play with Rangers and Celtic after a year, he can be perfectly qualified to play in the Premier League. That is the jump we want for him. It is worth mentioning that there is a scoring system that you need to play in the English league, that depending on the league you come from, you cannot jump; that is why the Scottish league is the best bridge.

“There are five leagues that you can jump into more immediately: Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France, which have a higher level. The Scottish league has a lower level that would allow Andres to play more often. It wouldn’t help us to take the player to a league where he plays intermittently; what we want is for him to play, and in Scotland, Andrés can play plenty.