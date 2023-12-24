Several well-known artists and musicians have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Gers

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is approaching the halfway point and the latest Old Firm derby instalment takes place in just under a weeks' time.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement watched his side maintain their unbeaten run with a commanding 2-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. The Gers travel across the city to the home of their fierce rivals on December 30 and the match will be watched with interest by a number of famous faces from across the globe.

The Ibrox side are renowned for having a massive following and a number of renowned artists and musicians have previously admitted to being an avid follower of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 14 famous musicians who have confessed to being a fan of the Light Blues:

1 . Angus Young The only remaining original member of the hard rock band AC/DC, Young is known for his energetic performances and schoolboy-uniform stage outfits. A famous collector of Rangers Strips.

2 . Amy MacDonald Scottish rock/folk singer has often displayed her love for Rangers over the years. Her husband Richard Foster also once played for the club.

3 . Simon Neil Lead singer and guitarist for the band Biffy Clyro has been spotted watching games from the Ibrox directors box over the years.