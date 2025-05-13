Rangers may have finally found their next permanent manager as talks between the club and Davide Ancelotti progress.

According to AS in Spain, the 35-year-old is set to leave current club Real Madrid for Glasgow, with the Light Blues ‘tightening their grip’ on the assistant coach.

Ancelotti will end an era of working with his father, legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, this summer. The two will leave the Spanish capital, making way for club legend Xabi Alonso to take over, with Ancelotti Sr preparing for his move to Brazil as the new national team head coach.