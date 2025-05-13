The former Bayern Munich, Everton and current Real Madrid man could be the next Rangers manager.

The next Rangers manager rumour mill is working overtime on news Davide Ancelotti could swap Real Madrid for Ibrox - with new powerbrokers looking to outgun Celtic.

Son of hugely successful Italian gaffer Carlo, the Real Madrid assistant has been with his dad at top clubs around Europe but now could be ready to become his own man. As Brazil National Team prepare for the Real Madrid manager to come in, it’s reported that his son will be there for his two opening games in June before departing his side to take a crack at the Rangers job.

They are still hunting a permanent successor to Philippe Clement, who was sacked earlier this year, with Barry Ferguson currently interim boss. Here is how Spain’s media has reacted to news that Ancelotti Jnr could be on his way to Rangers, from who could come with him to Glasgow and the proposed takeover consortium, 49ers Enterprises, playing a telling role in this possible move that they are hoping can knock Celtic off their perch as Scotland’s dominant force.

AS

“Davide Ancelotti will begin a new era, and in this regard , Rangers FC of the Scottish League, the legendary British club founded in 1872, is tightening its grip on the young coach. Davide Ancelotti will accompany his father in the first few days of work with Brazil. Carlo Ancelotti is bringing back Paul Clement for this new project, and this is also news, whom he previously had as his assistant at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and PSG. He's bringing Clement back and bringing his entire coaching staff with him to Madrid. But in these first moments of great hustle and bustle and organiSation, he'll have the help of his son.

“Davide will be Ancelotti's assistant for Brazil's matches against Ecuador and Paraguay (June 6 and 10). It will then be when he begins his solo career at Rangers, with many possibilities, although other options are still open. And in this new solo phase, he'll be taking his great friend Francesco Mauri, also Carlo Ancelotti's assistant and son of the legendary Italian fitness coach Giovanni Mauri, as assistant.

“Davide has offers from clubs in several leagues, including Saudi Arabia . But the one that appeals most is the new project being formed at Rangers, with an American captain. The legendary Scottish team, which could play in the Champions League next season, is being acquired by the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the NFL's most successful franchises. All acquisition moves are being channeled through 49ers Enterprises, the investment division of the NFL franchise's owners , who also own part of Leeds in the Premier League. Davide really likes the offer from Rangers (who were coached a few years ago by Gerrard ) because it puts him in a better position to begin his new coaching career. A solid project, backed by American capital, that plays in European competitions and is sure to grow. And connected to the Premier League through Leeds. In any case, there are still several steps to take before the situation is formalized. Nothing has been signed.”

Mundo Deportivo

“We already know how the world of football works. As soon as one piece is moved, a domino effect is triggered, affecting several parties. Xabi Alonso is leaving Bayer Leverkusen and will join Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti is no longer Real Madrid's manager and has now been officially named Brazil's national team coach. And in between, his son, Davide Ancelotti, is the assistant coach. He would be joining a team that is fighting for everything in Scotland and that hopes to grow significantly in the coming years thanks to the club being acquired by the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the NFL's most successful franchises, who also own part of Leeds United.”

Fichajes

“The interest in Davide is serious and concrete. The Real Madrid manager's son is already considering several options on the market, but the Rangers project appears to be the one that best fits his plans. Competing for domestic titles, participating in European competitions, and leading a squad with a long history appeals to the man who has decided to leave the Real Madrid dugout alongside his father once the season ends.

“Davide wants to take his decision calmly, prioritising a competitive and stable environment. In Glasgow, they are optimistic about him, aware that bringing in a manager with elite training and international experience would be a powerful move in their attempt to dethrone Celtic and return Rangers to their lost throne.”

El DesMarque

“Davide Ancelotti knows that his surname carries weight, but also that his resume goes beyond being "the son of." His work on the Real Madrid coaching staff has been more than remarkable , especially in set pieces, an area in which he has left his mark in several trophy-winning seasons. At Valdebebas, they haven't overlooked his development and consider him a coach with a future . Therefore, his departure is not seen as a final farewell, but rather as the first chapter of something that could cross paths again in the future.

“Meanwhile, Rangers' interest has generated enthusiasm in Davide's entourage, as Matteo Moretto points out. The Scottish option would allow him to coach in a demanding environment , with the lure of European competition and the pressure of overtaking Celtic. Furthermore, his time at Everton gives him a certain familiarity with British football , which makes the challenge not entirely unfamiliar to him. The Glasgow club sees him as a young, prepared figure with a modern mentality to lead a new project.”