2 summer Rangers signings land seal of approval while one fails to impress as new arrivals given 1 clear task
There’s one Rangers summer signing that is yet to seal full approval from one Ibrox hero - but two others have made their mark.
Philippe Clement’s side have had a stop-start campaign so far, suffering Champions League elimination at the third qualifying round before defeat to Celtic. They trail their rivals by five points in the Premiership but a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Tannadice followed by a 3-0 success over Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final stage has eased some tension.
Ibrox hero Kris Boyd has weighed in on how some of the signings have fared ahead of this weekend’s match with Hibs. Left-back Jefte’s performances have left him impressed with one element of his game in particular, while Nedim Bajrami’s start against Dundee also caught the eye.
One player who has failed to impress fully though is centre-back Robin Propper, as Boyd urges the importance of starting quickly as a new signing. He told the Scottish Sun: “I think, when you bring in new players, you want them to hit the ground running.
“And Bajrami has done that. I must say as well, Jefte has got something on that left-hand side. He fires some unbelievable balls in!
“Propper, I am still not fully convinced about. But I think, for Rangers going forward, there is enough there to create opportunities. [Their current form] is a building block for Rangers. The next game, can you get the three points in Europe on Thursday night and then against Hibs as well? It’s step by step. You’ve got to rebuild that confidence.”
