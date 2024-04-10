Philippe Clement is facing some big decision on a number of Rangers players this summer as they approach the final months of their current deals.

Left-back Borna Barisic will almost certainly leave the club at the end of the season, with a contract renewal offer still not on the table and Clement is expected to look at bolstering his defensive ranks when the transfer window opens in June.

Third-choice goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, is also out of contract and likely to head through exit door, while there will be tough calls made on the futures of midfield duo John Lundstram and Ryan Jack, centre-back Leon Balogun and striker Kemar Roofe. Loanees Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva’s temporary stints at Ibrox will also come to an end.

However, there are also a raft of former Rangers stars that are facing uncertain futures at their current clubs as they approach the final months of their existing deals. We take a look at 25 players that will hope to find new clubs during the summer months.

1 . Daniel Candeias - Winger Current club: Kocaelispor (Turkish second division)

2 . Filip Helander - Centre back Current club: Odense BK (Danish Superliga)

3 . Greg Docherty - Central midfielder Current club: Hull City (English Championship) Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson